Dee Snider Backs KISS’s Paul Stanley Over Comments Slamming Transgender Surgeries For Kids

Twisted Sister has an album called Under The Blade, and while that title is a reference to throat surgeries, frontman Dee Snider is the sensible type who feels that kids aren’t prepared to make their own decisions when it comes to going under the blade.

At least not when it comes to receiving medical treatment to change genders.

Earlier in the week, KISS frontman Paul Stanley posted his thoughts about the growing trend (and it’s a trend in every sense of the word) of kids undergoing gender transitions.

He discussed how adults are confusing “teaching acceptance” with “normalizing and encouraging” a situation that people genuinely struggle with. He closed his statement by calling a lot of this out for what it is: “A dangerous fad.”

We all know this, and clearly, so does the guy who wrote gems like “Lick It Up” and has shared the stage with Gene Simmons for decades.

Do you know who else gets it? Musician and radio host Dee Snider of Twisted Sister fame.

He took to Twitter and added his two cents to Stanley’s original message.

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

First of all, I find it hard to believe that a guy who made a career dressing up like this ever stopped feeling pretty:

Twisted Sister frontman and Sarah Jessica Parker doppelgänger Dee Snider performs back in the mid-1980s. (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Snider raises a great point: how many kids over the decades could’ve been coerced into transitioning had they grown up today? Well, probably everyone who played in Motley Crüe, Poison, Warrant, or any other glam metal band from the ’80s.

Again to rational people, Stanley’s comments and Sniders’ agreement with him are not controversial in the least. Most probably agree with them word for word.

Again, that’s rational people.

Because Snider’s tweet did cause a stir in — would you believe? — San Francisco.

According to ABC7, the organization San Francisco Pride is upset over Snider’s agreement with Stanley’s comments.

Why?

Because they were going to announce Twisted Sister’s mega-hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as the official anthem of Pride 2023.

There’s no reason they can’t go ahead with using the song. They just seem upset that a smart guy like Dee — watch him testify in front of the Senate if you need proof that the guy is sharp — disagreed with them.

Perish the thought.

Anyway, let’s end this with my favorite Twisted Sister song that doesn’t get the love it deserves.

