Decision In Deshaun Watson Discipline Case Coming Monday: Report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could know his fate following accusations of sexual misconduct, as numerous reports state that decision is coming Monday.

The Associated Press reports that two people with knowledge of the situation told the AP that “retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago.”

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists and settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him as of June.

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns rests after running a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp on July 30, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations earlier this year.

Watson was traded to Cleveland in March and has been practicing with the Browns while the AP reports Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

The NFLPA said in a statement that it won’t appeal Robinson’s Monday decision on Watson, and calls on the NFL to make a similar commitment.

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Check back for updates.

