Just In: Grand Jury Decides Texans QB Deshaun Watson Won’t Face Criminal Charges

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be facing criminal charges, decided by a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Friday.

The 26-year-old QB was accused of sexual misconduct by roughly 22 women in 2021.

Ten criminal complaints were submitted, with nine of those complaints dismissed on Friday and the 10th case omitted by prosecutors.

Accounts of Watson’s alleged criminal behavior cited sexual assault and indecent exposure that the women encountered amid several massage therapy sessions.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero speculated that the Seahawks would emerge as a top trade destination for Watson, compounded by Seattle’s agreed trading of former QB Russell Wilson on Tuesday, set to be complete when the League year starts on Mar. 16.

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges. Huge legal obstacle cleared. https://t.co/ZaSg1i6ACj — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 11, 2022

Relayed by OutKick’s Meg Turner, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, sent out a statement following the news on Friday.

#DeshaunWatson’s attorney released a statement after Friday’s grand jury presentation:



“Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.” pic.twitter.com/rT63ix9Mlb — megan nicole (@megnturner_) March 11, 2022

Hardin communicated the following:

“We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

“Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, Weare happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs’ attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients.

“It is time to let Deshaun move on.”

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.