Death Of 3 Virginia Football Players Called ‘Senseless Violence’ By LSU’s Brian Kelly

LSU football coach Brian Kelly opened his weekly press conference Monday by discussing the apparent murder of three University of Virginia football players on Sunday night on campus in Charlottesville.

D’Sean Perry, a junior linebacker from Miami, Lavel Davis Jr., a junior wide receiver from Dorchester, S.C., and Devin Chandler, a junior wide receiver from Huntersville, N.C., were shot shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. They were in a parking garage after returning from a field trip with other students. Another Virginia student on the trip was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones (center), a suspect in the murder of 3 University of Virginia football players Sunday, was apprehended on Monday. Wide receiver Devin Chandler (left) and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (right) and linebacker D’Sean Perry (not pictured) were shot to death on Sunday on campus. (Photos courtesy of UVA Football.)

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, a 22-year-old former Virginia football player, was apprehended Monday.

Some LSU Players Knew The Fallen Virginia Players

“Certainly a very tragic day in Charlottesville,” Kelly said. “And our thoughts and prayers are with the fooball players at Virginia who were victims of a shooting on their campus. It’s tragic. Our hearts go out to them, the football program, the University. It’s just senseless violence. You know, college campuses should be a place where it’s violent free. What happened yesterday is certainly heart breaking, and we certainly pray for all those involved.”

Kelly said some of his LSU players knew the victims.

“Certainly hits close to home as well, having players that actually had relationships with players on the team,” Kelly said. “Again, thoughts and prayers with everybody involved, and we will certainly keep an eye on this matter.”