DeAndre Hopkins Is ‘Confused’ and ‘Shocked’ Over PED Suspension

NFL wideout DeAndre Hopkins will be sidelined for the first six weeks of the 2021-22 season after testing positive for PED use.

As reported by OutKick’s Armando Salguero, the League announced Hopkins’ six-game suspension on Monday.

Hopkins’ PR team said the player ‘shocked’ by the positive test.

The wideout responded with a statement, hours later confirming his hiatus until Week 7.

“Even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough,” Hopkins said. “For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down.”

See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022

In 10 games with the Cards last season, Hopkins recorded 42 receptions for 572 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

On Thursday, during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Arizona traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, which should help Kyler Murray’s production in Hopkins’ absence.

Arizona’s offense will have veteran receiver AJ Green coming back after agreeing to a one-year deal this offseason.

This statement was just released by the Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/pkHAsUYWk3 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) May 2, 2022

