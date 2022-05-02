in NFL, OKTC

NFL Suspends DeAndre Hopkins For Violating Performance Enhancing Drug Policy

The 2021 season was a rough one for DeAndre Hopkins because it was injury-filled and ultimately that broke a streak of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Arizona Cardinals receiver.

Well, the 2022 season is going to start off where last season left off — rough.

Hopkins was informed this week he is being suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy, a source confirmed to OutKick on Monday. The Cardinals later released a statement also confirming the suspension.

The suspension means Hopkins can take part in training camp and even preseason games but must sit out games through the first three weeks of October. So he can return to work following the team’s sixth regular-season game. The NFL is expected to announce its schedule May 12 and that will explain what opponents will not have to prepare for the receiver early in the season.

The suspension, which the Cardinals were aware was a possibility, comes after the team lost Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency and gives context to the team’s acquisition of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown during the first round of last week’s NFL draft.

The Cardinals struggled without Hopkins last season. He suffered a hamstring injury early in the season and then had a knee injury that forced him onto the injured reserve list the final four games of the season.

The Cardinals lost four of the seven regular-season games Hopkins missed plus their lone playoff game. The team was 8-2 in games Hopkins played.

Hopkins caught 42 passes for 572 yards with 8 TDs.

The receiver room has been a hub of news because 2020 second round pick Andy Isabella recently was shopped prior to the draft but no move has been made on that front.

Written by Armando Salguero

Armando Salguero has covered the NFL since 1990 for the Palm Beach Post, Miami Herald and ESPN. He was a 2016 Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 columnist. He is a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector and AP All-Pro team voter.

