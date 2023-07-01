David Pollack Shares Emotional Video After Surprising ESPN Layoff

Videos by OutKick

David Pollack might be temporarily out of a job. But he’s certainly not lacking in character.

The 41-year-old was a casualty in ESPN’s mass, cost-cutting layoffs Friday. And he’s one of the most surprising.

So the college football analyst took to Twitter to show his gratitude for those who have helped him along the way.

“I just wanted to say thank to so many people. I just appreciate so many people along the journey,” Pollack said. “Twelve, 13 years ago, ESPN taking a chance on me. All the people I get to work with. I got to work with so many great people and do so many things. It was so awesome for so many years. I’m just very, very thankful for it.”

Anything big happen today? 🤣 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/XvXnPXhgb7 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) July 1, 2023

A former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs, Pollack was a first-round pick with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 NFL Draft. But a broken neck prematurely ended his NFL career.

“One thing God has shown me along the way is, he is for me, he is not against me. NFL, broke my neck, career is over, find TV,” Pollack said. “Found coaching the last couple of years, found speaking the last couple of years. I know God has got something amazing for me.”

Pollack joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2009. He earned a spot on the network’s College GameDay team in 2011.

Since then, GameDay has become the most-watched sports news / studio show on cable and college football’s most-watched pregame show. And in 2022, GameDay recorded the most-watched regular season in the program’s 36-year history.

“Thank you to all my teammates and all the people that played a part in it,” Pollack said. “All you that watched and cheered me on. I don’t know what’s going to be next but I know it’s going to be amazing.”

Along with his wife Lindsey, Pollack is active in his non-profit — The Pollack Family Foundation — which works to “positively impact communities through empowering families in Athens and the Greater Atlanta area by providing for basic needs and opportunities to flourish.”

If you believe in karma, this guy deserves the best of it.