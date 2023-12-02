David Njoku Reveals More Details About Burns That Covered 17% Of His Body

Videos by OutKick

We knew David Njoku had some gnarly burns. Now we’re finding out just how gnarly.

The Cleveland Browns tight end suffered severe burns on his arms and face while lighting a fire pit at his home on September 29. In an interview posted to the Browns’ social media accounts on Friday, Njoku detailed how the accident happened.

Njoku said he was preparing a fire in his backyard — his Friday night ritual. He likes to use the time to listen to music, meditate and relax. He was out of his normal lighter fluid, so he used a different kind that came in a spray can.

“I sprayed it down, waited a little bit, and I guess the lighter fluids were still in the air. So when I lit it up, it just exploded,” he said. “I saw the fire coming from my wrist and then just blow up in my face. I didn’t really feel the pain because it just happened so fast.”

Dr. Joseph Khouri explained that 17-18% of Njoku’s body was covered in second-degree partial-thickness burns, which involve the top two layers of the skin.

“Probably the most painful burn you could have,” Dr. Khouri said. “My recommendation was to not play. I think I told him, ‘Look, this is absolute no go.’ But David’s tough, and David wanted to play.”

David Njoku Hasn’t Missed A Game This Season

Somehow he played — catching a then-season-high six passes for 46 yards — in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Just two days after sustaining the horrific burns.

“Even putting that mask on and taking it off, like bits and pieces of my skin on my face would be off,” Njoku said.

“Every single play — whether I got the ball or not — my helmet hitting my face. I felt it every single time. When I wasn’t doing anything, just the sweat dripping would sting. Everything was intense.”

Now, the 27 year old is taking this experience as an opportunity to give back.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from other burn victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show [their burns and scars],” Njoku told Cleveland.com.

“So I wanted just to come out forth and show myself so everyone feels a little bit better about themselves. End of the day, things heal.”

Last month, Njoku launched a line of T-shirts called “Withstand.” A portion of the money made from each sale is donated to the American Burn Association — supporting burn prevention, care and research.

He’ll also support the ABA this week through the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

“The flesh is weak. It really is,” he said. “And your mindset, mentality is everything, you know? The body will follow the mind at the end of the day.”

