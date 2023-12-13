UFO Whistleblower Says He Went Public For Protection Amid Speculation People Have Been Murdered

Videos by OutKick

UFO whistleblower David Grusch believes being public might be the greatest protection he has.

Grusch has made serious waves in the UFO community after testifying in a congressional hearing that the government has recovered non-human biologics and heavily implied people have been killed to protect UFO secrets.

The claims shocked the public, and he now believes going public might offer him a shield.

David Grusch continues to discuss allegations of harm coming to people with knowledge of UFOs.

“Those are concerns that certain scientists on the program that are known to me, you know, presented that to myself, but I did direct them to the appropriate authorities on that that’s something that I don’t know firsthand, that’s something they espoused because of the serious nature that, you know, I directed them to the appropriate authorities, such as the Inspector General Staff, and law enforcement. So I can’t speak to that, because that’s something that they espoused. And I directed them to the right authorities,” Grusch told NewsNation when asked about the claim of harm happening to people during his Joe Rogan interview.

David Grusch has made some shocking UFO claims. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

However, Grusch now being a major public figure might offer him some serious protection if his claims are true. Why? He’s too notable to mess with now. It would be far too obvious. That’s something he seems to understand.

“Well, that’s one of the reasons why I went public. And certainly, I was shown that, you know, they can touch me at any time. And that’s what led me to not only contact my former agencies, counterintelligence folks, with, you know, what I witnessed, and I provided evidence to that fact, but filed the complaint, and certainly going public was the appropriate move for me for my own protection. So, you know, for a lot of reasons,” Grusch told NewsNation when asked why he thinks he’s still alive.

Grusch has become the face of the UFO movement.

Is it possible Grusch is making up everything he says? Sure, but the government found his UFO claims believable to the point a hearing was held with members of Congress.

That doesn’t happen unless people believe there’s some level of credibility. I can also tell you after speaking with people on Capitol Hill that some members of Congress find him very credible.

Is David Grusch telling the truth? (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

However, that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to be telling the truth. What we do know is his claims are shocking. Discovering non-human biologics is a stunning claim, and hinting at the idea people have been murdered to hide the truth is even crazier.

If he does fear for his safety, then going public would really be his only choice. At this point, anything that happened to him would be interpreted as someone trying to silence him, whether that was truly the case or not.

The easiest way to clear this up would be for the government to release all the information it has. Why hasn’t that happened? What could be being kept hidden? Why isn’t there complete transparency when it comes to UFOs?

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

The government doesn’t deny the existence of unidentifiable flying objects. The government just chooses to not share all the information it has. There’s two reasons for that. One, it’s our own weapons program. Two, it’s something the government doesn’t think the public can handle. One of those is acceptable. The other is terrifying.