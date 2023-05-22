Led Zeppelin Is To Blame For David Feherty Losing The Scottish Open Trophy

Videos by OutKick

Before he became the most well-known golf commentator in the world, David Feherty was a professional golfer himself. The year 1986 was rather kind to the legend as he won the Italian Open in May and followed that up with a Scottish Open victory three months later.

While his win in Italy was special given it was his first on the European Tour and came against fellow Northern Irishman Ronan Rafferty, the best story came out of the Scottish Open, and it specifically involved the now-lost trophy from the tournament and Led Zeppelin.

READ: DAVID FEHERTY TELLS WILD STORY ABOUT SITTING IN THE WANAMAKER TROPHY WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS ANKLES

Feherty joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich‘ on Monday and shared the story of how the legendary band is at least partially to blame for him losing the hardware.

“There was a concert that night in Glasgow, Led Zeppelin had gotten together and I decided it was a good idea to take the Scottish Open trophy to a Led Zeppelin concert,” Feherty began.

“There was two days of my life that went missing. We had backstage passes and I’m serious when I say that there are 48 hours of my life where I…I woke up in the ferns to the left of the 16th tee at Gleneagles with Led Zeppelin’s manager.

Forget actually winning the Scottish Open, partying with Led Zeppelin for two straight days had to be the highlight of the week for Feherty.

As Feherty explained, the Scottish Open trophy is still actually missing, but that only adds to the mystique of the entire situation. There is something cool about losing a trophy you won when it involves doing God knows what with Led Zeppelin.