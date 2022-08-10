After spending nearly 30 years as a golf broadcaster with CBS and NBC, David Feherty surprisingly joined LIV Golf. Unlike most golfers who have made the jump to the Saudi-backed series, Feherty isn’t hiding that money played a huge part in him making the move. Money, and getting away from cancel culture, too.

The biggest gripe fans and the media have had when it comes to golfers explaining why they joined LIV Golf is them not mentioning money as a factor.

Many players have given the ‘we’re here to grow the game of golf’ spiel, which is laughable. A number of players have reportedly been paid well over $50 million to join LIV Golf.

Feherty has refreshingly said he joined because of the money.

“Money,” Feherty told the Toledo Blade when asked why he joined LIV Golf. “People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘Well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bullsh-t they paid me a lot of money.”

Feherty didn’t leave it at just money, however, which is again the biggest factor for why the vast majority of people have joined LIV Golf.

He’s looking to be himself on the broadcast as well. While he didn’t specifically say ‘cancel culture,’ it’s what he alluded to.

“An opportunity to be myself again,” Feherty said. “It’s become more and more difficult, especially in sports broadcasting, to have any kind of character. Charles Barkley can say pretty much anything he wants, because it’s, ‘Oh, that’s just Charles.’ And it is just Charles. But I have become more and more guarded over the last few years.”

“There are people waiting around every corner hoping to be offended by something. [Expletive] those people. Our lives are being shaped by small groups of mean-spirited people who have no sense of humor. We’re in danger of losing our national sense of humor because of this.”

While we shouldn’t expect Feherty to drop expletives and wild takes on the LIV broadcast, he certainly isn’t wrong when he says it’s become more challenging to be yourself in your line of work.