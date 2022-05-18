David Chao, MD: Tiger Has Won PGA In Tulsa Before, Will His Ankle Allow Him To Win Again?

The PGA Championship lines up well for Tiger Woods, but whether that will translate to victory remains to be seen. He won the PGA at Southern Hills fifteen years ago. However, the course is now different and so is his ankle.

After a great start and making the Masters cut last month, he predictably faded with a final two rounds of +6, matching his two worst rounds in Augusta at 78.

Tiger has admitted that the Monday after the Masters was not fun. He experienced significant pain and swelling. That will improve but only incrementally, and there remains no way for Woods to be 100% at the PGA Championship.

The focus has been on his claim that his right knee is “only going to keep getting stronger,” but his next sentence admits that the ankle will never regain full mobility and that he will have to deal with the aches and pains.

Woods is clearly still limping considerably, as discussed here with video from Southern Hills earlier this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3ihYkYlI8E

No question that Augusta National is the “Mount Everest” of the PGA Tour in terms of steepness, and all other courses are less so. I have never been to this year’s PGA Championship course, but clearly the course is not flat.

Woods is poised to compete for the major this week, but it remains dubious that he can contend. Expect his greatness to shine early and to fade as the steps pile up. In any case, it is great to have Tiger back, even if just for the Majors.