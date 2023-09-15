David Bakhtiari Wants To Know What ‘Toad Poison’ Roger Goodell Is Smoking After His Comment About NFL Players Wanting To Play On Artificial Turf

Videos by OutKick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – the man tasked with ‘running’ the league – seems to think that there are some players who prefer playing on artificial turf over natural grass. Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari believes Goodell is full of it, and also may or may not be smoking “toad poison.”

The artificial turf vs. grass debate has been ongoing for decades at this point, but following Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles on MetLife Stadium’s turf on Monday night, the conversation has grown as loud as it has ever been. The NFL Player’s Association states that players have a 28% higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf as opposed to natural grass.

Goodell joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ on Wednesday and made his eye-opening claim that some players prefer fake grass over real grass, which caught many off guard.

“They have said that (they want grass) in many cases, but you also have other players who like playing on the turf field because it’s faster,” Goodell said. “You got mixed opinions. What we want to go is on science. We want to go on what’s the best from an injury standpoint to prevent the injuries to give our players the best possible surface to play on.”

David Bakhtiari doesn’t understand what Roger Goodell is talking about when it comes to artifical turf vs. real grass. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Bakhtiari, Other NFL Players Call Cap On Goodell

Bakhtiari saw Goodell’s comments shared by Sports Illustrated’s Instagram account and shared his rather hilarious reaction.

“What kind of toad poison is the commish smoking?!?,” he wrote in the comments section.

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard simply left a hat emoji in the comments, which translates to cap, which for all of you reading this over 35, cap means BS.

About half of the stadiums around the NFL have artificial turf installed.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently chimed in on the conversation and said if artificial turf is here to stay then there should be a universal turf inside each stadium that chooses to use the fake stuff.