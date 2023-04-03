Dave Portnoy-Jemele Hill Feud Reignites With Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Issue

Videos by OutKick

She’s brash; he’s crazy. But somehow, wokester/author Jemele Hill and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy manage to be the perfect couple in sports media …

Kidding … Hill and Portnoy absolutely despise each other, and fans of their rivalry were treated to another round of Hill vs. Portnoy Pay-Per-View-level action over the weekend when Hill attacked Portnoy over the controversy surrounding LSU’s Angel Reese.

The talk of the town these last 24 hours has centered on Reese’s taunting at the end of Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball national championship game. Reese heavily taunted Iowa Hawkeyes star, Caitlin Clark, moments before LSU won the national championship, and the unsportsmanlike display spawned mixed reactions.

Jemele Hill Clashes (Again) With Barstool Founder

Some called Reese’s “ring” gesture vengeance for Clark’s own on-court taunts amid her dominant run in the women’s tournament.

Others insinuated that criticizing Reese’s actions promoted a racist standard between a black athlete (Reese) and a white one (Clark).

The usually crass Dave Portnoy said his piece on Twitter, disagreeing with Reese’s action in typical Portnoy fashion.

“Classless piece of s**t,” Portnoy tweeted, with a video of Reese’s ring gesture to Clark.

Classless piece of shit https://t.co/e2qo7g5iXi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

Hill’s Portnoy tracker went off, and the uber-progressive sports pundit went off.

Rather than trying to incite some kind of intellectual debate with Portnoy, Hill got emotional.

Hill quote-tweeted Portnoy’s tweet, with the caption, “So I’m going to pick this fight. F**k you.”

So I’m going to pick this fight. Fuck you. https://t.co/GAMrXgcJ0o — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2023

Jemele’s response was predictable because sports are no longer a field for conversation to left-wing pundits like her. Every topic is now reflective of a greater form of discrimination to analysts like Hill, so giving an uncouth response like “f**k you” suddenly becomes appropriate.

Now, it’s no secret who looks better in a matchup between Portnoy and Hill.

One is a highly successful marketer and entrepreneur while the other writes for “The Atlantic” and struggles to sell books to family members. But there’s at least one defining advantage in this “bar fight” that one holds over the other, which is intellectual honesty.

Hill has long been an opponent of Barstool and anyone who “rocks” with OutKick’s Clay Travis (which is an egregious form of intellectual dishonesty, alone).

“The people that rock with Barstool, rock with Clay Travis, are more than welcome to rock with those people. I don’t think it’s a larger indictment of where sports media is,” Hill said in an appearance on Deadspin.

Hill previously targeted Portnoy after the Barstool Sports founder commented on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his “kneel against America” campaign.

Portnoy previously compared Kaepernick to an “ISIS guy” as Kaep advanced his anti-America messaging in the NFL. Hill was all in on Kaepernick’s message of racism, so she lashed out at Portnoy for his assessment and tried to cancel him by calling him a racist.

This is terrible, but then again, consider the source. https://t.co/1NzbNXP163 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2020

Portnoy’s response was a caricature comparison of Kaepernick’s kneeling … but was he getting at an actual point of criticism worth consideration? Many think: yes.

On the other end of that coin, Hill and other far-left liberal pundits have made a fortune out of attacking American culture and nationalism as racist. It’s been a form of commentary that anyone with common sense reads and quickly detects intellectual dishonesty.

While most may not agree with Portonoy or Barstools’ brash commentary, it’s at least honest, which is more than can be said of Jemele Hill’s past work.

After all, when you’re supporting a guy that compared the NFL combine to slave trade, you’re already facing an upHill battle in intellectual discussion.