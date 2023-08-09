Dave Clawson Reveals High Six-Figure Money Offers Made To Wake Forest Football Players To Transfer

Videos by OutKick

Tampering is rampant with college football and it is not a secret. Money drives success in the sport and NIL made that even more true than it was when players were being compensated under the table.

Programs with more money are able to recruit pay for better talent. Better talent typically leads to better results.

In addition to NIL money’s impact on the recruiting trail, it has a big role in the transfer portal.

If a player at a Group of Five school (or even a smaller P5 school) has a great year, the odds are high that he will receive the opportunity to play for a bigger program and get paid more to do so. Coaches all over the country are pissed and have expressed their concerns, though they often forget that while pointing one finger, four fingers point back at them.

There have been instances where a coach has listed the price tag associated with tampering. Pat Narduzzi threw out a $5 million number associated with Drake Maye. He isn’t the only one, but it’s rare.

For the most part, coaches stand on their soapboxes and speak holistically to the larger issue of tampering. They aren’t putting the financial figures out in the open often. They may not even know.

Dave Clawson, in his 10th year as head coach at Wake Forest, recently let it rip during a conversation with Andy Staples of On3. The 55-year-old said that up to eight Demon Deacons were offered six figures to leave Winston-Salem and play for another program.

Some of them received were presented packages worth half of a million dollars. None of them left.

"We had 6-8 players that were offered between $150,000 and $500,000 by other schools, and all of those guys chose to stay."



Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson on tonight's show.



WATCH NOW!https://t.co/F3reI1nq7E pic.twitter.com/HeSagXtiBP — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 9, 2023

Wake Forest’s NIL funds must not be as small as outsiders might expect. If the players were offered up to $500K to play for other programs, the Demon Deacons’ collective must have offered a number that was satisfactory and close enough.

Clawson has built a culture that is strong enough to keep guys in the program.

Both of those points are huge positives. They reflect well on Wake Forest football and its head coach.

