Camera Guy Davante Adams Shoved Files Police Report, Claims He Was Injured

The man that Davante Adams shoved following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night has reportedly filed a police report against the wide receiver. The credentialed individual – who appears to be a camera guy or boom mic operator – claims he went to the hospital with injuries after being shoved to the ground.

According to TMZ, the man went to cops at Arrowhead Stadium just after being pushed by Adams. Authorities told the outlet that the man is claiming he was assaulted. He also claims that he suffered “non-life threatening” injuries before being transferred to a hospital.

Detectives assigned to the situation “will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges.”

Adams shared an apology both through the media and on social media shortly after the incident.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Camera Guy Got In Davante Adams’ Way

As we previously pointed out, Adams should not have pushed the man. But he directly stepped in front of him showing zero self-awareness in the situation.

After being pushed to the ground, the individual immediately came to his feet with help from a security guard who came over to help. It certainly didn’t look like an injury-causing shove in the video, but he did fall directly onto what appears to be a concrete surface.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

On top of dealing with the police report, Adams will likely receive some sort of punishment from the NFL for the shove. The Raiders have not issued any sort of statement about the situation at the time of this writing.