Davante Adams Seems To Tease Aaron Rodgers To The Raiders

Does Davante Adams know something about Aaron Rodgers the rest of us don’t?

Rodgers’ future, once again, is up on the air after a disappointing season in Green Bay, and many people seem to think he’s played his last snap of football.

If he does leave the Packers, the Raiders are a sexy pick to land his services.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers is up in the air. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Well, the best receiver on the Raiders sent speculation about Rodgers joining the franchise through the roof with just one word.

In response to a tweet about which neighborhood in Vegas Rodgers might be moving to, Adams simply responded with, “Mine.”

Is Aaron Rodgers going to the Raiders?

Before we all get hyped up about whether or not Aaron Rodgers will soon be joining the Raiders, let’s recognize this was just a tweet.

Not only was it just a tweet, but it was just a single word. How much do we want to read into “Mine” being tweeted by Davante Adams?

Probably not a ton, but we all know this is the NFL we’re talking about. Fans aren’t rational and that’s one of the best parts about the sport.

Davante Adams stirs up speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with one tweet. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Having said that, it’s well-known Adams and Rodgers are close ever since their days playing together in Green Bay. It’s not just likely the talented receiver knows more than the general public, it’s probable.

Could Adams simply be trolling at the end of the day? Yes, but that doesn’t mean there might not be some truth to it.

Is Aaron Rodgers done playing for the Packers? Will he return to the franchise in 2023? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

All we know for sure is that this Adams tweet is bound to gin up plenty of interest and debate. Let the speculation and #RodgersWatch continue.