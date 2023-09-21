Davante Adams Destroys Taylor Rapp For Helmet-To-Helmet Hit: ‘Learn How To Play The Game’

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp tried to take wide receiver Davante Adams‘ head off with a helmet-to-helmet hit near the end of Sunday’s matchup between the Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams, who was evaluated for a concussion after the hit from Rapp, gave his blunt thoughts on the ‘dirty’ hit while speaking with the media on Wednesday.

The perennial Pro Bowler was fired up.

Davante Adams Hits Back At Taylor Rapp

Adams buried Rapp with his critique, saying the hit was unnecessary and calling the new Bills safety worthless.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams shared with the media.

"Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way…he won't have to live off of plays like that."



-Davante Adams calls hit from #Bills Taylor Rapp "unnecessary"



The hit put him in concussion protocol.

Refs issued Rapp an unnecessary roughness flag for the hit.

Adams added, “But certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.”

“That’s the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

Rapp entered the game in the fourth quarter when the Raiders seemingly waved the white flag. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo attended a deep shot to Adams to pad the loss. Adams landed in triple coverage, with Rapp flying in to decapitate the wideout after the play.

Considering the game was practically over, the hit from Rapp looked entirely bush league.

Buffalo signed Rapp to a one-year deal in the offseason. He played for the Rams from 2019 to 2022. Injuries often sidelined the hard-hitting safety, and the Rams ultimately let him walk.

Rapp has not started a game for the Bills so far this season.

Adams, too, is off to a sub-par start, at least by his standards. Through two weeks, Adams has logged 12 catches for 150 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The WR1, still one of the best in the league, is learning to find chemistry with new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams reached his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2022.

Most impressive from his 100 receptions and 1,516 receiving yards last season may have been pulling it off in a Raiders offense.

Rapp went after a player with exceedingly more value than him, so the hit looks bad by the Bills safety in more ways than one.