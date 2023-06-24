Assault Charge Against Davante Adams From Photographer Incident Dropped

Videos by OutKick

Davante Adams is free and clear from assault charges after an on-field incident during the 2022 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was charged by prosecutors after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last October.

Adams shoved a photographer who appeared to momentarily get in his way after the frustrating loss,

The misdemeanor charge was dismissed on June 5th, according to the Kansas City Star.

Adams issued a half hearted apology to the photographer, saying that he “ended up on the ground” after “running in front” of him.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said afterwards. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

Adams Not Totally Out Of The Woods Yet

Despite the charges being dropped, there’s still a civil lawsuit pending against Adams.

The photographer, Ryan Zebley, sued the the wide receiver, the Chiefs and the Raiders after the game.

According to the Associated Press, Zebley said he was “targeted online” and “feared for his safety” after the incident.

That lawsuit, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, still has to be decided.

Adams in his first season in Las Vegas had another tremendous season.

With the threat of charges behind him and a new quarterback, 2023 seems to be setting up for another quality season for the 30-year-old.