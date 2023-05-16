Davante Adams Revels In Success After Leaving Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

Davante Adams is clearly very pleased with the way his 2022 season unfolded with the Las Vegas Raiders.

When the superstar wide receiver split with the Green Bay Packers, many wondered if he’d maintain his level of production without Aaron Rodgers.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, he expressed no small measure of satisfaction in debunking those concerns.

“Now people can’t say that,” Adams explained. “That’ll never be the narrative ever again.”

Adams averaged a career-high 15.2 yards per reception, adding 14 touchdowns to finish first in the NFL.

Adams also contributed over 1,500 receiving yards, the second time in his career he’s passed that mark. And he took the opportunity to say he believes his own talent is responsible.

“A quarterback doesn’t make me,” he continued. “I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”

“That’s why [last] season meant a lot. Even if I went and played like dog s–t next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a resume that says I do not need…” Adams then added “You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Davante Adams Shows His Talent

Adams has a point; his 2022 season in Las Vegas was exceptional, even without a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

But the Raiders finished 6-11 last year, with some of that production coming after games were essentially decided.

Outside of a few injury-plagued or down seasons, Packers teams with Rodgers have been consistently competitive. Meaning, Adams’ production accumulated when games were still contested.

It’s true that his success in Vegas does disprove some concerns that his apparent ability was primarily due to his quarterback. But now he’ll have to prove it again with Jimmy Garoppolo in town.

And while it’s great for Adams that he showed he doesn’t need Rodgers to be successful, if you asked any wide receiver in the league, they’d likely tell you they’d want to play with a quarterback of Rodgers’ stature.

Individual accolades and racking up stats is all well and good, but winning and racking up stats is even better.