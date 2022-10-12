Davante Adams Charged with Misdemeanor Assault For Shoving Cameraman

A Kansas City court on Wednesday charged wide receiver Davante Adams with misdemeanor assault for shoving a cameraman after the Raiders lost on Monday.

Official: Raiders’ WR Davante Adams was charged this morning in the Municipal Court of Kansas City with Misdemeanor assault. pic.twitter.com/l9FBWNT6eq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2022

Adams apologized on Twitter that night, but said the man ran in front of him at full speed. Adams appeared unaware the video had already surfaced on the internet.

Here’s the shove:

Bad look for Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/1wkV9HqqU7 — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) October 11, 2022

And here’s another angle:

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

The photographer filed a police report against Davante Adams on Tuesday, saying he went to the hospital with injuries after being shoved to the ground. The police report says Adams pushed the man to the ground using two hands “causing whiplash and headache” and a “possible minor concussion.”

“The man went to cops at Arrowhead Stadium just after being pushed by Adams. Authorities told the outlet that the man is claiming he was assaulted. He also claims that he suffered “non-life threatening” injuries before being transferred to a hospital,” OutKick reported.

Davante Adams also faces discipline from the NFL whether it be a fine or suspension.

The Raiders have a bye next week and play the Texans in Week 7.