Dartmouth Coach Buddy Teevens Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash

Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens was hospitalized following a serious bike crash, the school announced.

Teevens, 66, has coached the Big Green in two separate stints: first coaching the Ivy League team from 1987 to 1991) and re-joining in 2005, still coaching Dartmouth to this day.

He suffered the cyling accident in St. Augustine, Florida, on Thursday. Darmouth mentioned that the veteran coach is an “avid cyclist.”

Dartmouth Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens looks on during the game between the Penn Quakers and the Dartmouth Big Green on October 4, 2019 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Teevens remains at a hospital located in the St. Augustine area. His family added that they are requesting privacy as the coach recovers.

“As Teevens recovers, the family is not accepting visitors at this time,” Dartmouth noted in its statement.

Teevens led the schools to three three Ivy League titles (2015, 2019, 2021). He holds a 117-101-2 (83-70-1 Ivy League) coaching record at Dartmouth. Teevens has coached for 32 years, previously leading Tulane, Maine, and Stanford as HC.

The Dartmouth coach is also an alum and former quarterback for the Big Green (1975-78). Teevens was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 1978. He threw 1,808 yards and six touchdowns.

