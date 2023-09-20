Dartmouth Coach Buddy Teevens, 66, Dead From Cycling Accident Injuries

Videos by OutKick

Dartmouth announced the passing of head football coach Buddy Teevens on Tuesday.

Teevens died at age 66; he succumbed to injuries suffered six months ago when a truck hit the coach during his bicycle ride. He suffered a spinal cord injury and had his right leg amputated as a result of the incident.

Dartmouth’s athletic department posted the news on social media, adding a statement from Teevens’ family. He was married to Kirsten Teevens for more than three decades; they shared two children and four grandchildren.

“We are saddened to share the passing of legendary Robert L. Blackman Head Football Coach Buddy Teevens ’79. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” the university’s post read.

Dartmouth Honors Late Coach Buddy Teevens

The Teevens’ family statement read: “Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome.

“Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.

“We are confident and take comfort in the fact that he passed away knowing how much he was loved and admired.”

Teevens built a legacy for Dartmouth football that spanned three decades, serving as the university’s HC in two separate stints for 23 years. The coach was lauded for introducing women into key roles on his coaching staff and putting Big Green football on the map.

Teevens coached Division 1 football for 30 years, 23 of them at Dartmouth. He played quarterback for Dartmouth and first joined the program in 1987. Teevens left in 1991 and coached Tulane and Stanford before going back to Dartmouth in 2005.

Dartmouth sent out an email regarding Teevens’ tragic passing to the Big Green community, which read:

“This is tragic news for Dartmouth and the entire football world. Buddy not only was synonymous with Dartmouth football, he was a beloved coach and an innovative, inspirational leader who helped shape the lives of generations of students.”

Rest In Peace