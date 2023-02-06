Darren Waller Debuted Some New, Cringe Head Tattoos At The Pro Bowl Games

Videos by OutKick

Is there a better place than the Pro Bowl Games to show off some fresh ink? There is, but Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller chose to do it at the Pro Bowl Games.

Waller is clearly a fan of tattoos. So much so, that he was starting to run out of real estate for new pieces. However, he must have caught a glimpse of the side of his head in the mirror and realized he had been walking around with a blank canvas.

Well, not anymore.

Ran into #Raiders TE Darren Waller in the press box and he had some new designs to show off. pic.twitter.com/ok0wS2VxSm — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) February 5, 2023

Those are… those are something.

Head and face tattoos are always a bold choice. They let everyone else know who they’re dealing with immediately upon meeting you.

While they’re starting to go somewhat mainstream thanks to the likes of Post Malone, and that dude you graduated high school with who posts mixtapes to Soundcloud. Still, there’s a gold standard for head and face tats, and that is Mike Tyson’s face tattoo. He didn’t go overboard; just enough to remind everyone he’s not to be messed with (as if anyone needed a reminder, although some fellow plane passenger did).

Waller’s new ink is a little complex in this amateur tattoo critic-who-doesn’t-have-any-of-his-own’s opinion. We’ve got an angel playing what appears to be a flugelhorn and some kind of bird. Why? More like, why not?!

One thing Wallen has going for him is that these tattoos fall within the confines of where his hair would be if he grew it out. That’s big. On the off chance he gets any buyer’s remorse — maybe he changes his mind and thinks he should’ve gone double angels or something — he can just grow his hair out, and no one would be the wiser.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle