Raiders TE Darren Waller Is Heading To Injured Reserve, Will Miss At Least 4 Games

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports.

Under current NFL rules, Waller won’t be able to return for at least the next four weeks.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller is recovering from an ongoing hamstring injury. He has been placed on the team’s injured reserve. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Icy Hot)

WALLER HASN’T PLAYED SINCE WEEK 5

The star tight end has had a disappointing year that’s been plagued by his hamstring. Appearing in five games this season, Waller has caught 16 passes for 175 yards and no touchdowns.

The Raiders believe that having multiple weeks off will allow his strained hamstring to heal for a later return in the season.

Waller last played during Week 5 where he went into the Raiders-Chiefs game with an ailing hamstring that appeared to just get worse. He only played eight snaps before being taken out. He has been limited in practice and has continually been ruled out in subsequent weeks.

The Raiders’ next four games are the Colts, Broncos, Seahawks and Chargers. Should Waller be healthy and taken off IR, he would return on Dec. 8 when the team heads to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

Foster Moreau will continue to be the Raiders tight end during Waller’s absence. In three games Moreau has caught 11 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns.

It’s been a rough season for the Raiders, who find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West at 2-6. The team has blown three leads of 17 points or more.