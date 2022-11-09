Biggest Fantasy Football Busts (Per Position) At Halfway Mark of the Season

After nine weeks of fantasy football, team managers are either rejoicing in victory or cursing their draft picks for a less-than-favorable record.

It’s safe to say that by now we know who those draft busts are: be it injury, change in an offensive scheme by the team or just no-show performances.

We will be looking at the biggest fantasy football busts — for each position — halfway through the season.

And no, we are not including the Kickers slot on this list — considering most people would gladly drop the best kicker in fantasy for an RB3.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers

The reigning NFL MVP is now a droppable player in Fantasy?

It’s been a damn shame watching the Aaron Rodgers slump year (no thanks to his WRs) on the field, but on the fantasy level, it’s nearly as bad.

Rodgers, whose ADP placed him in the latter rounds — though still generally regarded as a top-seven quarterback — has been a disappointment both for his lack of touchdowns and uptick in interceptions. He has also failed to usurp 300 yards passing, having faced a number of middling defenses.

(Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Special Mention(s): Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

Running Back

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

The sophomore running back was looking to build off a solid rookie campaign. With longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger no longer leading the offense, the opportunity for Harris to get a greater workload (thus a greater fantasy result) was on most fantasy managers’ minds when they drafted him.

Harris has been a stinker this year: barely averaging double-digit fantasy points each week.

The confidence appears lost on the field as Harris fails to rush the ball more than 20 times or reach more than 50 yards rushing most games.

Harris has crossed the 50-yard mark only three times this season and has one rushing touchdown all year.

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Special Mention(s): Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette

Wide Receiver

Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers

It’s hard to critique a player that has barely hit the field, but Allen is an easy target in this scenario.

Looking primed to splash this season in the Justin Herbert-led offense, Allen has instead flopped with continual “day-to-day” injury statuses. Worse than underperforming week-to-week is teasing fantasy managers with a return, only to get ruled out.

The hamstring injury has returned to claim this season from Allen. Keenan has appeared on the field just twice, accruing a total of 77 receiving yards. Absolutely terrible for a projected third-round fantasy pick.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Special Mention(s): Los Angeles Rams’ Allen Robinson II, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson

Tight End

Darren Waller – Las Vegas Raiders

A hamstring injury may be the crux of Waller’s regression this season, but in his four performances this season, the Raiders TE has flopped in three of those games. In his lone “highlight” game, Waller was saved by a touchdown reception (paired with a meager 50 yards receiving).

People expected Waller to regress with the inclusion of Davante Adams but the result, so far, has been worse.

Waller has not played since Week 4.

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Special Mention(s): Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox

Defense

Los Angeles Chargers

This mostly comes down to the talent on the field. Yes, the Chargers lost star defensive end Joey Bosa early in the year, but still rostering complete studs like Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Nasir Adderley and Asante Samuel, Jr., you’d expect this unit to limit their opponents more than they have.

The Chargers are 15th in the NFL in interceptions and 19th in the league in QB sacks.

Two seasons ago, Chargers coach Brandon Staley elevated the Rams defense into the league-best unit as their defensive coordinator. Where did that guy go?

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Special Mention(s): Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams

