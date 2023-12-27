Chiefs’ Legend Dante Hall Complains About His Kids Having To Watch Patrick Mahomes Yell On Sideline During Loss To Raiders

Videos by OutKick

Dante Hall was a bad, bad man during his eight-year career in the NFL, but after his recent comments about Patrick Mahomes showing some emotion, it appears he’s gotten a bit soft.

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost four of their last six games and look nothing like the AFC juggernaut we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the last handful of years. Mahomes has thrown six interceptions and been sacked 13 times over the last six games and has voiced some understandable frustrations the past few weeks.

The first major outburst was dished out to referees after they correctly called the Chiefs’ for an offensive offsides penalty that called back a go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on December 10.

Tempers flared yet again during Kansas City’s embarrassing home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas when he was seen chewing out his offensive linemen on the sideline. Apparently calling out your under-performing teammates is off-limits, at least according to Hall.

“Body language is everything,” Hall said during Wednesday’s edition of “Good Morning Football.” “When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. When you had what you had in the first five years, that poker face, we know we’re going to win, it’s in the end, that permeates positively. Get back to being positive.”

“I think [Mahomes] needs to fall in love with the mundane. Yes, for 5 years we have been used to the big plays to Tyreek, to Kelce, all of that… It’s time to be Checkdown Tom Brady…” Chiefs’ Hall of Famer @ogxfactor82 gives 3 pieces of advice for them on salvaging the season pic.twitter.com/WJ9FnCYp7A — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 27, 2023

Hall’s point about body language is fine, and valid given that Mahomes used to be one of the more positive players on his his own sideline.

However, Hall’s next complaint about his kids having to see the quarterback yell on the sideline is ridiculous and not at all relevant.

“It’s like my little kids running around Christmas Day, we got you a Christmas tree full of presents and you’re acting like spoiled little brats,” Hall explained. “These guys know I love them. As a friend, as a brother, I have to call you out. This is not a good look.”

“I’m watching the game with my kids, my daughter loves Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and you’re acting like that? Come on guys, be better and I think the team will be better.”

Mahomes is giving his line the BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/l1Jg731yn6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

Professional athletes get frustrated with one another and let out said frustration on teammates when losing. It’s how it’s been forever, and certainly was during Hall’s heyday, just because it may not be the best of looks on television doesn’t mean it’s something not fit for viewers.

Hall’s frustrations seem to be – or at least hopefully – coming from a place of disappointment with his former team and not Mahomes showing some emotion on the sideline.