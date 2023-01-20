Danny Kanell wasn’t overly impressed with Colorado assistant Tim Brewster behaving like he was auditioning for the Army Rangers during a team meeting.
Brewster made headlines when he addressed the Buffaloes in a fashion that was so bizarre it has to be seen to be believed.
Was he preparing to coach men who have math class later or a deployment to Vietnam in the late 1960s? Honestly, it was hard to tell.
Danny Kanell thinks Tim Brewster’s behavior speaks for itself.
Following the video going viral, the former New York Giants QB tweeted that Brewster’s behavior is “in a nutshell” why college coaches don’t often work in the NFL.
Well, Brewster saw his tweet and couldn’t let it go. He fired back by reminding Danny Kanell he was Antonio Gates’ TE coach in the NFL.
Apparently, if you’re gifted a Hall of Fame-caliber talent, it means you must be a great coach.
Kanell is 100% correct.
For the record, Danny Kanell’s take here is the correct one. Is Brewster, who went 15-30 as a head coach in college, really trying to claim he spoke in this fashion to men in their 20s and 30s with millions in the bank while coaching in the NFL? I highly-doubt it.
His behavior is what actual war heroes who have seen stuff you and I can’t imagine, mock on a regular basis. Actual tough dudes who go to work don’t scream about standing up and sitting down. They just take care of business. I know plenty of them. And as our American Joyride viewers know, they’re not even a fraction as hardo as Tim Brewster.
Seriously, look at the screenshot below. It looks like it’s from intake at basic training. What was Tim Brewster thinking? Was he hoping to score a role in the next big war movie? Perhaps, he’s hoping to get after it for real.
You simply can’t speak in the way he did to guys making more money than you with families they go back to at night. It’s not going to be tolerated. You can absolutely do it with young men not even old enough to drink because they don’t have other options.
Brewster should relax, switch to decaf and watch a little less “Band of Brothers” so that he doesn’t think he’s Captain Herbert Sobel. It’s just not necessary.
A quick check of “Brew’s” resume shows he never stays anywhere very long ….. his “act” gets old pretty fast …. He’ll be gone from Boulder within 18 months or sooner …
CO needed a tone change. If you want to mock the method, that’s on you and your delicate sensibilities.
That room is, now, full of kids who are now thinking “holy shit what now?”. They have no idea what’s coming so be prepared for anything. Will some kids leave of course and if you don’t think Sanders knows and wants this well you can’t be helped.
You can always pull back the intensity reigns but you can never start soft and then do this. Players who stick it out and ‘break through to the other side’ will feel like they accomplished something, like they are part of a new Colorado and they were The class that did it.
it’s classic “break them down, build them up” mentality. I wouldn’t expect a lifelong civilian or someone who has never been a leader of men to understand.