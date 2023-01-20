Danny Kanell wasn’t overly impressed with Colorado assistant Tim Brewster behaving like he was auditioning for the Army Rangers during a team meeting.

Brewster made headlines when he addressed the Buffaloes in a fashion that was so bizarre it has to be seen to be believed.

Was he preparing to coach men who have math class later or a deployment to Vietnam in the late 1960s? Honestly, it was hard to tell.

Danny Kanell thinks Tim Brewster’s behavior speaks for itself.

Following the video going viral, the former New York Giants QB tweeted that Brewster’s behavior is “in a nutshell” why college coaches don’t often work in the NFL.

If you ever wondered why college coaches don't work in the NFL….this in a nutshell is why. https://t.co/eL7GNhcoBg — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 17, 2023

Well, Brewster saw his tweet and couldn’t let it go. He fired back by reminding Danny Kanell he was Antonio Gates’ TE coach in the NFL.

Apparently, if you’re gifted a Hall of Fame-caliber talent, it means you must be a great coach.

Hey Danny I coached 5 years in the NFL and would like to think was very successful, ask Antonio Gates. https://t.co/HTwyzAOGuh — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) January 19, 2023

Kanell is 100% correct.

For the record, Danny Kanell’s take here is the correct one. Is Brewster, who went 15-30 as a head coach in college, really trying to claim he spoke in this fashion to men in their 20s and 30s with millions in the bank while coaching in the NFL? I highly-doubt it.

His behavior is what actual war heroes who have seen stuff you and I can’t imagine, mock on a regular basis. Actual tough dudes who go to work don’t scream about standing up and sitting down. They just take care of business. I know plenty of them. And as our American Joyride viewers know, they’re not even a fraction as hardo as Tim Brewster.

Seriously, look at the screenshot below. It looks like it’s from intake at basic training. What was Tim Brewster thinking? Was he hoping to score a role in the next big war movie? Perhaps, he’s hoping to get after it for real.

Colorado assistant Tim Brewster behaved in bizarre fashion during speech to the team. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1615125269190438912)

You simply can’t speak in the way he did to guys making more money than you with families they go back to at night. It’s not going to be tolerated. You can absolutely do it with young men not even old enough to drink because they don’t have other options.

Brewster should relax, switch to decaf and watch a little less “Band of Brothers” so that he doesn’t think he’s Captain Herbert Sobel. It’s just not necessary.