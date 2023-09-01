Danny Kanell Buries Deion Sanders For FSU Snub & Coach Prime Loudly Barks Back

Videos by OutKick

We’ve got a war brewing between Deion Sanders and Danny Kanell — two ex-Florida State Seminoles.

Well, scratch that. Just one ex-FSU player. Prime made sure to get that point across earlier this week, which is why these two legends are scratching and clawing at each other in the first place.

In case you missed it, Deion Sanders weirdly rejected his FSU ties during a Colorado presser this week. It was odd and sort of unnecessary, but I guess it was a way to promote HBCUs? I don’t know, I’m still confused.

Take a look:

Deion Sanders says he’s not a NOLE he’s a HBCU Grad. pic.twitter.com/gXlgSxqrRV — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) August 29, 2023

Deion Sanders vs. Danny Kanell is an all-FSU battle for the ages

OK, I guess? Again, just a weird left turn there for an all-time great from Florida State.

Anyway, Danny Kanell — another FSU fella — took to the site formerly known as Twitter to bury Deion Sanders in a Boulder-sized body bag over his take.

Of course, that led to Prime barking back like the “dogg” he is, which eventually led to Danny slowly backing into the ferns Homer Simpson style:

My man ain't Nobody let me be me! I was Him and still is. Your jersey only get retired if you're a Dogg and 1 of the greatest ever and I was. Ain't nobody give me nothing, I took it and earned it. Stay out of Grown folks business u have no idea what is what. The Truth hurts my… https://t.co/L6CHdVTumj — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 31, 2023

Prime you weren’t just a Dogg you might have been the greatest Seminole ever. Am I allowed to call you that?

It’s all good tho. The fact you got your degree is a great example to young athletes everywhere. Wish you the best at CU because I like to see Noles succeed 🙏💪 https://t.co/LoeeGdztrs — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 31, 2023

Whoof Whoof!

What an exchange between these two. Did NOT have Deion Sanders vs. Danny Kanell on my 2023 college football bingo card, but I’m glad as hell it hit.

This is the content we NEED right now. Prime vs. the 1995 ACC player of the year! The ’95 ACC POY vs. the two-time All-American!

Ding, ding, ding!

“We comin’,” as Deion would (and constantly does) say.

What a battle. Glad Danny here called Deion out, because it was just weird. Equally glad Prime returned the favor by telling Kanell to go back to the kids table.

Wish Danny would’ve given a better rebuttal, though. Hopefully this isn’t the end.