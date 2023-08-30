Deion Sanders Says He Doesn’t Identify As A Florida State Man: ‘Do You Know Where I Graduated From?’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders had a bit of a petty response when referred to as a Nole.

Sanders was one of the best players in the history of college football, and was an absolute freak of nature on the field for the Florida State Seminoles.

It was in Tallahassee where the world was introduced to Primetime for the first time he stepped on an NFL field.

Yet, he didn’t graduate from FSU. For that reason, he doesn’t consider himself a member of the Seminoles.

Deion Sanders reacts to be associated with the Florida State Seminoles. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders rejects Florida State connection.

“No, no, no. Actually, do you know where I graduated from,” the Colorado coach asked the media when he was referred to as a Nole during a Tuesday press conference.

“She [the reporter who asked] didn’t know that…I graduated from an HBCU. So, I’m a who? No, I’m a who? I thought it was where you graduate from, isn’t it,” Sanders continued.

The HBCU Sanders graduated from? That would be Talladega College in 2020 long after he left Tallahassee during his time with the Seminoles.

Deion Sanders says he’s not a NOLE he’s a HBCU Grad. pic.twitter.com/gXlgSxqrRV — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) August 29, 2023

Is this fair from Deion?

It’s not a secret Deion Sanders doesn’t exactly love his alma mater, despite the fact it was the program that launched him to football fame.

It was reported Sanders was a candidate for the job opening in Florida State a few years back, but didn’t land the gig.

The NFL legend took the opening at Jackson State before ultimately landing in the P5 with Colorado. Sanders really seemed to make it clear that he was out to possibly knife FSU when he stole Travis Hunter from the Noles.

Deion Sanders says he doesn’t identify as a member of the Florida State Seminoles. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

To be clear, Deion Sanders has never explicitly stated he has a beef with FSU as far as I can find, but the subtle signs are there. This exchange is probably the clearest sign yet of his true feelings.

The man was a superstar for the Seminoles. Now, he doesn’t even identify with the program. If that doesn’t sum up his feelings, I’m not sure what would.

Having said that, this doesn’t seem fair. Florida State gave Deion his start. I’m sure he’d argue he could have gone anywhere, and that’s pretty true. However, he didn’t go anywhere.

The Colorado coach went to FSU. He is a Florida State legend and forever tied to the Seminoles, whether he wants to admit it or not. At the very least, he should respect the history between the two sides.

Were the comments fair? Were they not? That’s something fans will certainly be debating, but for now, it sounds like Deion wants nothing to do with FSU.