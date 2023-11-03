Daniil Medvedev Ticks Off Paris Masters Crowd with ‘Obscene’ Gesture

Videos by OutKick

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev upset the masses at the Paris Masters on Wednesday after seemingly flipping off the crowd as he walked off the court.

Medvedev (3) dropped a big match against Grigor Dimitrov (17) — losing in three sets, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

The 27-year-old has been at the center of several on-court outbursts, though Medvedev denies that he gave the Paris Masters crowd the bird. He claimed to check his nails at the time of the apparent flipping-off, which is fairly dubious.

“Middle finger? No. I was looking at my nails,” Medvedev said after the match, adding, “Why would I do that to this beautiful Parisian crowd?”

Daniil Medvedev sets the record straight on his apparent gestures to the Paris-Bercy crowd as he left the court 🖕#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/MK6Ckqbtj3 — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 2, 2023

Leading up to the U.S. Open in September, Medvedev got into a spat with a vocal crowd at a qualifying match.

“Can you shut up guys? Are you stupid or what?” Medvedev appeared to shout at a group of four women wearing identical outfits, previously reported by OutKick’s Mark Harris.

Danil Medvedev telling the crowd to shut up #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Iu0IjRFcOo — Mark 🇷🇸 (@cuzafnt) September 1, 2023

There’s no love lost between Medvedev and the fans.

