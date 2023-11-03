Daniil Medvedev Ticks Off Paris Masters Crowd with ‘Obscene’ Gesture

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev upset the masses at the Paris Masters on Wednesday after seemingly flipping off the crowd as he walked off the court.

Medvedev (3) dropped a big match against Grigor Dimitrov (17) — losing in three sets, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

The 27-year-old has been at the center of several on-court outbursts, though Medvedev denies that he gave the Paris Masters crowd the bird. He claimed to check his nails at the time of the apparent flipping-off, which is fairly dubious.

“Middle finger? No. I was looking at my nails,” Medvedev said after the match, adding, “Why would I do that to this beautiful Parisian crowd?”

Leading up to the U.S. Open in September, Medvedev got into a spat with a vocal crowd at a qualifying match.

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 1: Daniil Medvedev reacts during his match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rolex Paris Masters Day Three at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

“Can you shut up guys? Are you stupid or what?” Medvedev appeared to shout at a group of four women wearing identical outfits, previously reported by OutKick’s Mark Harris.

There’s no love lost between Medvedev and the fans.

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 1: Daniil Medvedev celebrates a set won against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rolex Paris Masters Day Three at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

