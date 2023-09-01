Daniil Medvedev Tells Fans To ‘Shut Up’ At U.S. Open, Beer-Wielding Woman Blows Him A Kiss In Response

Videos by OutKick

Daniil Medvedev punched his ticket to the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday night after a four-set victory over Christopher O’Connell. While the match inside the lines lacked a bit of drama, the Russian getting into with fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium certainly caught everyone’s attention.

Medvedev is no stranger to complaining and making snide comments to fans, but after failing to close out the match on multiple occasions in the third set, he officially reached his boiling point with the crowd.

After dropping the third set, Medveved returned to his bench and pushed a camera away that was trying to get a close-up shot heading into the commercial break.

A few moments later with the fourth set tied 1-1, Medvedev got distracted by a few fans prior to a serve attempt.

“Can you shut up guys? Are you stupid or what?” Medvedev appeared to shout at a group of four women wearing identical outfits.

One woman, cold beer in hand, reacted by blowing him a kiss.

Danil Medvedev telling the crowd to shut up #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Iu0IjRFcOo — Cuza 🇷🇸 (@cuzafnt) September 1, 2023

During his post-match interview on the court, Medvedev was asked if he gets motivated by fans in the crowd who get under his skin.

“It depends, sometimes yes. Sometimes no. You can’t often know how it’s going to go. It’s kind of like a lottery,” he explained.

Seeing as how Medvedev went on to win the fourth set 6-2, it’s safe to say his run-in with the fans gave him a little added juice to close out the match.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris