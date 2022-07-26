Playboy model Daniella Chavez has a bold plan to finance the purchase of a pro soccer team!
The Chilean-born Playboy model has started an OnlyFans account in order to raise enough money to buy her favorite soccer team O’Higgins FC, according to The Sun.
She’s apparently having some early success. In screenshots shared to her Twitter, it looks like Chavez has already raised a few million dollars.
Is that enough to buy a Chilean soccer club? I don’t know, but it’s a lot of cash!
It’s worth noting Chavez has 16.6 million followers on Instagram, and her goal appears to be to raise $20 million.
Given her very early success, it’s not impossible to see a situation where she continues to raise enough money to get in on the action in Chile.
Furthermore, capitalism is a hell of a thing, and that’s all this is proof of at the end of the day. wheel, and Chavez is using her OnlyFans to own a pro sports team.
The world is a very entertaining place. That’s just a fact, and Chavez’s bold business plan is proof of that fact.
Will she be able to get the job done? Time will tell, but we definitely shouldn’t rule anything out!