Playboy model Daniella Chavez has a bold plan to finance the purchase of a pro soccer team!

The Chilean-born Playboy model has started an OnlyFans account in order to raise enough money to buy her favorite soccer team O’Higgins FC, according to The Sun.

Dulces sueños 🔥🫢 y los espero en mis Onlyfans 💋 pic.twitter.com/T9StwT0ssf — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) July 26, 2022

She’s apparently having some early success. In screenshots shared to her Twitter, it looks like Chavez has already raised a few million dollars.

Is that enough to buy a Chilean soccer club? I don’t know, but it’s a lot of cash!

Hay una chica que ya ganó 27 millones de dólares en Onlyfans es la primera imagen! La segunda imagen es mía que llevo 5 millones de dólares para comprar O’Higgins vamos que se puede llegar a la meta! Gracias 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DPNE2efBEC — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) July 22, 2022

It’s worth noting Chavez has 16.6 million followers on Instagram, and her goal appears to be to raise $20 million.

Given her very early success, it’s not impossible to see a situation where she continues to raise enough money to get in on the action in Chile.

Furthermore, capitalism is a hell of a thing, and that’s all this is proof of at the end of the day. wheel, and Chavez is using her OnlyFans to own a pro sports team.

The world is a very entertaining place. That’s just a fact, and Chavez’s bold business plan is proof of that fact.

Will she be able to get the job done? Time will tell, but we definitely shouldn’t rule anything out!