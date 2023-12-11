Comedian Daniel Tosh Thinks Cancel Culture Is Great

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Tosh has a very strange stance on cancel culture.

Tosh is one of the most famous comedians in America, and as a comedian, he should be pushing to destroy cancel culture. Comedians upset people all the time with their jokes, and that’s a great thing! We should be fighting to protect comedy and freedom of expression – not punish it. After all, he faced serious backlash more than a decade ago after a series of rape jokes led to him joking a female heckler should be raped. He later apologized amid lots of outrage.

Instead of standing up and having a spine against cancel culture – a true cancer on American society – he seems to think it’s a positive.

In fact, he seems to think people should be canceled.

Daniel Tosh has bizarre stance on cancel culture. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

Daniel Tosh supports cancel culture.

“I think it’s great. Cancel people. I think people deserve it and you know, obviously, it’s not a real thing where, like, ‘Oh, your livelihood is gone.’ As someone who’s done things and said horrible things constantly, I’ve had backlash and I deserve it. There has to be consequences and I also don’t think there’s a problem with evolving. And like, ‘Oh, I used to be able to say this and now I can’t.’ Okay, well fine good. I’m okay with that,” the famous comedian and former Comedy Central star explained on his podcast during a discussion with Rosie Acosta.

In a bit of a more measured remark, he also said he was happy no ex-girlfriends ever publicly flamed him, which he took as a sign of having solid relationships.

You can listen to the clip below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tosh is completely wrong.

First off, cancel culture is 100% real and absolutely results in people losing their jobs and money. Former Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper was fired after he accidentally said a racial slur on-air while attempting to talk about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

There was absolutely no malice of any kind in the moment. It was clearly a mistake, and Kuiper didn’t even realize he’d done it. The mistake cost him his career and reputation after the mob descended on him.

So, yes, cancel culture is very real, and there are tons of examples to choose from.

(Warning: Offensive language in video below.)

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. pic.twitter.com/k1we7gf3GT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2023

For Daniel Tosh, he probably doesn’t care because he’s been very rich for a very long time, has his own podcast and doesn’t rely on anyone for a career. When you have “f**k you money,” then you don’t really have to worry about being canceled.

People can have outrage, but it doesn’t impact the bank account. That’s simply not true for most people in America. Instead of having grace, mercy and understanding, society is being amped up to crush people for mistakes.

There’s a big difference between being a truly hateful person and a mistake. If someone can’t understand that, then they can’t be helped.

Daniel Tosh doesn’t think cancel culture is a bad thing. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for HBO)

As a society, we have to stop crushing people over mistakes, jokes and comments taken out of context. If someone makes a mistake and apologizes, then it should be a learning experience. Instead, the woke mob will just try to ruin your life. How is that good for anyone? The answer is it’s not. Daniel Tosh should know that, and the sad part is I’m sure he does. Let me know your thoughts on Tosh’s wild stance at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.