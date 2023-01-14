Eli Manning Gives Daniel Jones Simple, Sage Advice Before Giants QB’s NFL Playoffs Debut

If anyone knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, it’s Eli Manning. The former Giants quarterback (and future Pro Football Hall of Famer) won two Super Bowls during his career and took down Tom Brady in both seasons.

Now, 12 years after Manning got his last ring, Daniel Jones will try to get his first.

New York is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It will try to get out of the Wild Card round for the first time since Manning’s last Super Bowl run in 2011.

The Giants will travel to Minnesota at 9-7-1 and try to take down the 13-4 Vikings on Sunday.

In preparation for his first playoff game, Jones decided to call up his old friend for advice. He and Manning spent one year together in the Big Apple and grew to become pretty close.

Thus, as Jones presumably deals with some pregame jitters, he spoke with his predecessor, who offered some sound advice.

Eli Manning’s advice to Daniel Jones was focused on perspective.

It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same. Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there. — Daniel Jones sharing what Eli Manning told him before the playoffs, via Jordan Raanan

Minnesota and New York met during Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium, which will host the Wild Card game this weekend. The Vikings earned a three-point victory on a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

That loss is in the past and the focus shifts toward the present. It is not lost on the Giants what this game means for their legacy and for the franchise.

These games are the most meaningful games you can go play. And huge opportunities. But it’s about the team. It’s about what we do as a group and how we’re remembered collectively rather than how any individual is remembered. Think we have a group of guys with that mindset. — Daniel Jones on how his team is approaching this weekend, via Jordan Raanan

Jones will make his playoff debut on Sunday. As will Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Darius Slayton, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Julian Love and Xavier McKinney, among others.

New York enters as three-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. Will the Giants get it done?