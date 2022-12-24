Vikings Beat Giants With Walk-Off, Franchise-Record Field Goal

The Minnesota Vikings won yet another nail-biter. This time topping the New York Giants, 27-24, thanks to a walk-off, franchise-record field goal.

If this sort of thing keeps up, the Vikings are going to need to pay their fans’ cardiology bills.

The Vikings and Giants were in a close contest well into the fourth quarter. Just before the two-minute warning, running back Saquon Barkley found the end zone on a 27-yard run to pull within two. The Giants connected on the 2-point conversion to tie the score.

However, they may have scored just a bit too soon.

The Vikings had enough time to run seven plays before they called kicker Greg Joseph to boot a 61-yarder with 4 seconds left in regulation.

That bomb from Joseph was a Minnesota franchise record. It also sealed an NFL record for the 2022 Vikings: the most one-score victories in a single season.

The Vikings are a stunning 11-0 this season in one-score games. That’s an incredible stat, though it comes at the cost of shortening their fanbases’ life span.

What’s even wilder is that the Vikings set the opposite record last season. They lost 8 one-score games, which was also an NFL record.

The Vikings head to Lambeau Field next week for a meeting with the 6-8 Packers.

Maybe that’ll be a breeze for Kirk Cousins and Co., but considering how things have been going this season, probably not.

At least, Minnesota fans are used to their team putting them through the wringer.

