Saquon Barkley Crowns Giants QB Daniel Jones With Unforgettable Nickname: ‘Vanilla Vick’

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has moves like Michael.

Currently fourth in the League in QB rushing yards (387), Jones is showing off the wheels and establishing himself as one of the speediest running quarterbacks in the NFL. Possibly ever?

Giants running back and speed aficionado Saquon Barkley thinks DJ’s got the need for speed and gave him one of the greatest nicknames in football to double down.

He dubbed Jones “Vanilla Vick” — a cheeky nod to Atlanta Falcons legend Mike Vick — during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

In a pre-game talk, Barkley told Jones, “If I break a long [run], I better see Vanilla Vick down there.”

“Alright, I gotchu,” Jones responded.

Few quarterbacks have been compared to the elusive Vick, who had the cannon arm of a QB and speed of a running back that shredded defenses in the early 2000s.

Barkley didn’t just make that comparison; he remixed it with a vanilla bean additive, which might’ve doubled as a compliment to Jones’ smooth play this season.

Vick posted a career average of 7.0 yards per carry and leads the NFL all-time in rushing yards by a QB (6,109). Cam Newton (5,628), Randall Cunningham (5,628), Russell Wilson (4,810) and Lamar Jackson (4,308) round out the all-time top five.

On Oct. 23, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones posted a career-high single-game rushing total of 107 yards.

Blink and you’ll miss Jones rip an 80-yard run (only to fall yards short of a touchdown).

Jones is proving himself as a starting QB as well: going six straight games without throwing an interception.

The Brian Daboll hire is paying immediate dividends for this Giants offense and Jones’ progression.