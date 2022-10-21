Jags HC Doug Pederson: ‘Don’t Sleep on Giants QB Daniel Jones’

If you’ve been sleeping on New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, it’s time to wipe the drool off and wake up.

Jones hasn’t met the expectations of his first-round draft selection, but the former Duke quarterback is making all of the right decisions for the new-look Giants offense this season. Both through the air and on the ground.

As Jones and the Giants travel to Jacksonville in Week 7, the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson are expecting QB1 DJ to show up.

‘Don’t Sleep on DJ’

Instead of adopting the NFL’s outlook on Jones which labels him as a sub-par starter, Pederson said Wednesday that defenses should no longer be “sleeping” on the Giants QB.

Daniel Jones avoids a tackle by Calais Campbell (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Well, I’ll tell you this, you don’t go to sleep on Daniel Jones because he can beat you with his legs,” Pederson said. “I know probably the ankle and all that might sort of slow him down a touch but he’s still the same guy.”

Daniel Jones can run 💨💨

Daniel Jones can run 💨💨

Jones has rushed 47 times through six weeks and averaged 5.0 yards a carry. His deceptive inside running has duped defenses for crucial first-down yardage this year, and adding two rushing scores so far.

Daniel Jones, QB1? (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Considering their weak wide receiver depth and a middle-of-the-pack offensive line, Jones has been playing above expectations in a decisive season for his career as a Giant.

The team previously decided not to pick up Jones’ fifth-year contract option.

In case some of the Giants fan base forgot what Daniel Jones can do for the franchise; some of his throws and runs.



Before some of you try to run him out of town like some tried to do with Eli Manning, be careful what you wish for…

Barkley’s Big Moment

The ex-Eagles coach also lauded Giants running back Saquon Barkley for his explosive start to the season and his significant impact on the G-Men’s winning formula. Barkley has totaled 119 carries for 616 yards and four touchdowns — Pederson mentioned that the Jags will have to be keen on Barkley’s big-play potential this Sunday.

“I’ve watched this guy for, you know, many years run all over us. And he’s one of those backs where it’s like, you get 2, you get 3, you get 1, maybe a lost yardage play, and then bang, he’ll hit you for 50,” Pederson added.

Daniel Jones in action (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I mean, that’s just the type of back he is. He’s an explosive running back. He’s a downhill guy, he’s got speed to circle the defense. I mean, he’s just a complete guy. Then you’re seeing him out of the backfield, too, make plays there.”

Boasting hyper-athletic players on their defense’s front seven — such as first-overall draft pick Travon Walker and edge rusher Josh Allen (who was selected after Jones) — the Jags will have a solid opportunity at cooling down the red-hot Giants and their humming, albeit quietly, offense.

Let’s just hope DJ can stay upright during his runs.

Why did Daniel Jones trip on his long run vs. the Eagles? He was just going too fast. According to @NextGenStats Jones reached 21.23 mph, the fastest speed by a QB this season:



1. Jones 21.23

2. Lamar Jackson 21.01

3. Jackson 20.86

4. Jones 20.64

5. Justin Herbert 20.58 pic.twitter.com/9wiHD7WuKD — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) October 27, 2020

Please enjoy the extraordinary Fox Deportes call of the Daniel Jones run. pic.twitter.com/PWFxJ0bb0S — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 23, 2020