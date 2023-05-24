Dana White Says He’s Willing To Make Tyson Fury/Jon Jones Fight Happen

Videos by OutKick

Dana White has a spot open and waiting for Tyson Fury in the UFC if he wants a shot at Jon Jones.

The best boxer on the planet and Jones traded shots in reaction to Joe Rogan claiming the UFC would dismantle Fury in an MMA fight.

Tyson Fury goes OFF on Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/4oDXnwr7aV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 18, 2023

Fury, whose boxing career is the stuff of legends, fired back claiming he could beat Jones before ultimately walking it back and clarifying he could win a boxing match.

Now, the man in charge of the UFC is ready to move the needle and make it happen.

Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones’ challenge:

“I’m not a cage fighter, mate. I’m a boxer. So if you want to come into a boxing ring to fight me, be my guest.” pic.twitter.com/aDPLhbwvz0 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 19, 2023

“You know how I am. If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here’s my thing right now to Tyson Fury. Tyson, if you’re serious, let me know. Tyson and I have a good relationship. Tyson Fury and I have a good relationship…We can talk all we want. Tyson can talk, Jon Jones can talk, I can talk. Let’s do it,” White said during an interview with BroBible.

A Jon Jones/Tyson Fury fight would put up monster numbers.

Dana White and Tyson Fury are already both very rich. They definitely don’t need more money, but setting up a Fury/Jones UFC fight would definitely line both their pockets with an incredible amount of cash.

It might not be Tyson Fury’s biggest payday, but it would certainly be up there with his biggest ones. He’d get $50 million or more without any trouble.

Tyson Fury would make a ton of money if he fought Jon Jones in the UFC. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The problem is Tyson Fury would get absolutely obliterated in a UFC match against Jon Jones, and I say that as a fan of his.

Is Fury the most impressive boxer on the planet? Without a doubt. He’s 33-0-1, and his draw against Deontay Wilder should have been a win.

However, as we all know, MMA is a different animal. Tyson Fury could piece up Jon Jones in a boxing match. Jones wouldn’t make it out round one, but once Fury hits the ground in an MMA match, he’d be in a world of trouble.

That’s why this match won’t happen. The boxing legend knows he can’t beat Jon Jones in the octagon. He would obliterate him in the ring, but MMA just isn’t the same. Fury is a smart guy, and he has no incentive to put a major blemish on his record. It’s fun to speculate about, but there’s no chance this fight happens. None at all.