Dana White Has Funny Reaction To Sean Strickland Beatdown In Stands

Dana White is taking responsibility for Sean Strickland destroying Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.

Generally speaking, you’d think the two men were in the octagon after reading a sentence like the one above. Not at all, the two were simply attending the event when Strickland opened a can of whoop a** on Plessis.

He jumped some seats and managed to land several major blows before the two were separated. Who is responsible for the carnage at the end of the day?

Dana White thinks it falls on his poor seating assignments!

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight.



“So, what kind of an a**hole sits Strickland next to Du Plessis? This a**hole. That’s who…I do every sitting assignment every week. How f*cking stupid is that? I mean, seriously. Well, I don’t know what humans you can sit Strickland next to, but definitely not Du Plessis. I don’t even know how I missed that,” White said in the press conference following UFC 296.

Dana White blames himself for Sean Strickland/Dricus Du Plessis beatdown.

Look at the smile on Dana White’s face. Look at that grin while he’s reacting to the carnage and chaos! You simply have to love it.

Strickland and Plessis are slated to meet in the octagon and the stakes are a lot higher after Saturday night. Dana White is absolutely loving it.

He can hardly contain his excitement. While he definitely doesn’t condone brawls in the stands, we all know the fight game is about selling PPVs and ginning up interest.

Sean Strickland hopping seats and throwing strikes in the stands against Plessis is guaranteed to do that. Even if Dana White won’t publicly admit it, there’s no chance he’s not very happy about what happened.

The UFC literally tweeted the video out to make sure as many people as possible saw it.

The January 20th fight between Strickland and Plessis is going to likely put up significant numbers, and that’s all White cares about. It’s all about business, and Strickland’s beatdown helped him sell more PPVs. Let me know your reaction at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.