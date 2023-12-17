Sean Strickland Beats The Daylights Out Of Dricus Du Plessis During UFC 296

Videos by OutKick

Sean Strickland put a beatdown on Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 296.

Despite not being on the fight card, Strickland might have put on the best show of the night when he leaped over the seats to absolutely hammer Plessis.

The two are currently scheduled to fight January 20 in Toronto, but I guess Strickland – an absolute content machine – didn’t want to wait.

Not only did he jump the seats to hand out a butt kicking, but Strickland managed to land several massive blows before the two were separated.

Check out the truly insane video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight.



Bring on #UFC297 in January! pic.twitter.com/HQt0Uj1jiv — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Sean Strickland fights Dricus Du Plessis in the stands during UFC 296.

The New York Post reported Strickland was removed from the event after the beatdown was dished out, but we all know he doesn’t care.

Sean Strickland is living in his own world. The man does what he wants and for some reason, Plessis and him started chirping each other and ended with fists flying in the stands.

Everyone in the audience paid to see the UFC 296 card, and instead, got treated to a free bonus fight featuring one of the baddest men in the sport.

You simply love to see chaos like this unfold.

Sean Strickland fought Dricus Du Plessis in the stands of UFC 296. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean Strickland torched Sean O’Malley for being in an open relationship during a Friday press conference and spent Saturday night hammering Dricus Du Plessis in the stands.

I’m sure Dana White isn’t overly happy about it, but are the fans not entertained? You can’t put a price on this kind of chaos and carnage.

what a nice guy Sean Strickland is. asked Gilbert Burns family to move before jumping on Dricus #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/BV3nINHLeL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 17, 2023

The biggest question now is whether or not the two will still fight as scheduled in January. Strickland already notched one win, but will he do it again when it counts? Something tells me hype will be through the roof when January 20th rolls around.