Dana White Backs Elon Musk, Won’t Ever Let A Woke Sponsor Tell Him What To Do: VIDEO

Dana White 100% supports telling woke advertisers to get lost.

X owner Elon Musk recently went mega-viral when he made it clear he couldn’t be blackmailed by advertising money. Not only did Musk make his stance clear, but he did it in incredibly blunt fashion.

“I hope they stop. Don’t advertise…If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*ck yourself. Go f*ck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is,” the billionaire said when reacting to companies not wanting to advertise on X.

Dana White is right there with him.

BREAKING: Elon Musk message to advertisers who are trying to 'blackmail' him: 'Go f*_k yourself' pic.twitter.com/rP8tqnxvy3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 29, 2023

Dana White thinks Elon Musk’s stance of telling sponsors to “go f*ck” themselves is the right mindset to have, and he definitely won’t be bossed around.

“There’s more people than just me and Elon now that feel that way. It’s like, just because you sponsor us doesn’t mean you run this business, and you’re definitely not telling me what to do. That’s a fact. That’s never going to happen, ever,” White said over the weekend when talking about Musk’s comments and pushing back against woke advertisers, according to MMAFighting.com.

The UFC boss also added, “Don’t ever f*cking call me and tell me what you want me to do because you sponsor us. That is never going to happen. So if that’s the type of person that you are, don’t even bother trying to sponsor the UFC.”

You can watch his full comments below

White and Musk have the correct mindset.

White’s stance shouldn’t surprise anyone. The man is incredibly blunt. He makes his opinions crystal clear, and refuses to be told what to do. He also has no tolerance for woke garbage. The UFC kingpin has made that clear time and time again.

He previously went viral for an incredible pro-America rant where he stated the following:

Where you going to go? Nowhere. All these other f*cking places that you think are f*cking cool, and that you think are so f*cking great, when the shit hits the fan, you find out who’s who and what’s what. We saw it during COVID. Places that I thought were awesome. Places that I thought I would love to live. And then we go through COVID. Gang, this is it. So, all the people that are out there marching and f*cking crying, and protesting and all this f*cking bullshit, man, this is the greatest country on Earth. And we should be f*cking defending it. Fighting for our freedom. Everyone of us. It’s no different than the conversation I had with Theo Von the other day where we’re talking about stupid shit like sponsors and all this stuff. Everybody’s afraid to stand up. Everybody’s afraid to be pro-American. What other f*cking country…and some of these other countries are completely f*cked up, but the people who live are proud of where they come from. They carry their flag, and they stand up, you know. You talk about people coming over the border from Mexico for a better life in America. Show me a f*cking Mexican that doesn’t love his country and isn’t proud to be a Mexican. Wake up. Wake up. This is the greatest country…So, if we go to war right now, are you confident in this generation that we have right now that these guys are going to go out and storm some f*cking beach somewhere? There’s a small handful of people. Most of them probably down around the Bible belt and down South that’ll actually f*cking stand up and fight for this f*cking country. It’s scary.

Now, he’s throwing his weight behind Elon Musk when it comes to standing up to woke sponsors. Hopefully, more and more people grow a spine and show the same kind of courage. You can’t like woke people run the show. It can’t happen, and Dana White and Elon Musk are both doing their part to make sure it doesn’t.

Dana White backs Elon Musk’s mindset towards woke sponsors. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to White and Musk for continuing to stand up against woke garbage. Let me know your thoughts on the two men at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.