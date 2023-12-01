Dana White Unleashes Pro-America Rant, Begs People To Take A Stand For Freedom

Videos by OutKick

Dana White believes America is absolutely worth defending at any cost.

White made waves during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” when a viral clip circulated of him ripping the younger generation as weak.

His assessment was 100% correct. People seem to be getting weaker, more easily offended and being taught to hate America.

While the viral clip was impressive, White’s full comments are way more impressive. He urged people to stand up and defend this beautiful country we all call home.

The UFC boss said the following on the “Full Send Podcast”:

Where you going to go? Nowhere. All these other f*cking places that you think are f*cking cool, and that you think are so f*cking great, when the shit hits the fan, you find out who’s who and what’s what. We saw it during COVID. Places that I thought were awesome. Places that I thought I would love to live. And then we go through COVID. Gang, this is it. So, all the people that are out there marching and f*cking crying, and protesting and all this f*cking bullshit, man, this is the greatest country on Earth. And we should be f*cking defending it. Fighting for our freedom. Everyone of us. It’s no different than the conversation I had with Theo Von the other day where we’re talking about stupid shit like sponsors and all this stuff. Everybody’s afraid to stand up. Everybody’s afraid to be pro-American. What other f*cking country…and some of these other countries are completely f*cked up, but the people who live are proud of where they come from. They carry their flag, and they stand up, you know. You talk about people coming over the border from Mexico for a better life in America. Show me a f*cking Mexican that doesn’t love his country and isn’t proud to be a Mexican. Wake up. Wake up. This is the greatest country…So, if we go to war right now, are you confident in this generation that we have right now that these guys are going to go out and storm some f*cking beach somewhere? There’s a small handful of people. Most of them probably down around the Bible belt and down South that’ll actually f*cking stand up and fight for this f*cking country. It’s scary.

You can watch his full comments below starting around the 44 minute mark

Dana White begs people to take a stand for America.

I’m not sure how anyone could disagree with White’s comments. He’s absolutely correct. The United States of America is the greatest country on Earth, and it’s not close.

The USA is at the top of the mountain, and everyone else falls into line after us. It’s absolutely worth defending, but that spirit seems to be becoming less and less common.

We now have young Americans who think Usama bin Laden was right when he slaughtered thousands of our citizens. What happened for believing in the red, white and blue? What happened to standing up for what’s right? I don’t have those answers, but we need to get back to being proud to be Americans.

Dana White begs people to take a stand for freedom. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

I definitely know I am, and the fact you’re reading OutKick tells me you are too. Let’s find a way to get more Americans to feel proud of the place we all call home. It’s worth defending at any cost, and I won’t apologize for feeling that way.