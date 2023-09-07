Dana White Tells Charly Arnolt Parents Need To Take Their Kids Out Of Schools That Require Masks

Videos by OutKick

Masks are making a comeback in certain parts of the country. Joe Biden is wearing a mask, at least when he remembers his orders from his puppet masters, and a Maryland elementary school has even brought back mask mandates for students. That’s where UFC president Dana White draws the line.

White joined Charly Arnolt on the debut episode of ‘OutKick The Morning‘ on Thursday and got straight to the point when it comes to both the idea that COVID-19 could shut down the world of sports again and mask mandates in schools.

“I didn’t think it could happen the first time,” White told Arnolt when asked about the virus’ potential impact on sports. “I just can’t see people falling for this again and doing this again.”

“If schools are requiring that you wear masks, you take your kids out of that school immediately,” White continued. “There are plenty of schools out there, send ’em to another school. If there are places that you work [that require masks] then get another job. I don’t even know what to say to this, this is really what’s going to happen? Good luck everybody.

White knows better than anyone else what it’s like to keep a sport and business running when plenty around him are telling him to shut things down. He was one of the very few leaders in sport to ignore the noise and kept the UFC thriving during the early stages of the pandemic.

Wake up with Charly Arnolt on weekdays on OutKick for your daily dose of sports, news, pop culture and politics from an unfiltered and unapologetic perspective. The names you love, the takes you deserve and the conversation you crave. Nothing is off limits.