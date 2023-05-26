Dana White And Adam Sandler Are Working On A UFC Comedy Series

Videos by OutKick

Dana White is joining forces with Adam Sandler to bring fans a comedy about the UFC.

White is one of the smartest men in the history of sports when it comes to generating attention and moving the needle. In fact, there’s a great argument to be made nobody is better at promotion than Dana White.

He took the UFC from an organization nobody had ever really heard of to one of the most valuable sports organizations in the world. One of the ways he did it was by offering plenty of access and behind-the-scenes looks.

That now apparently includes a comedy series with Adam Sandler.

Dana White is an expert when it comes to generating attention. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

“We’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC,” the UFC president announced during a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Further details about the show, such as a release date or where it will air, weren’t revealed by Dana White.

Dana White teases upcoming UFC series with Adam Sandler. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP)

Dana White teases Adam Sandler/UFC series.

While a UFC series starring Adam Sandler might give some fans pause for a moment, there’s no question the potential is there.

Sandler’s best days of comedy films are probably behind him, but he’s actually proven to be a great drama actor in recent years.

“Uncut Gems” and “Hustle” were both critically acclaimed films. The original “Murder Mystery” film, his best comedy in years, was also worth watching. Unfortunately, he still releases films like “Hubie Halloween.”

Adam Sandler has made some great movies in the past couple years. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He should stick to the hits and forget about the childish stuff at this point in his career. If he treats the UFC series with the same attitude and energy as “Uncut Gems,” there’s unlimited potential.

A series about working for the UFC and Dana White could be outstanding. Think about all the chaos that must go on behind-the-scenes. It’d be like “The Office,” but for a business where people beat each other up.

Dana White teases UFC series with Adam Sandler. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The bad news is it sounds like this series is still not close to officially being a thing given how little information Dana White shared. Hopefully, it gets here sooner than later. People love great entertainment. The UFC teaming up with Adam Sandler could be content gold.