Dana Holgorsen Drops Hall Of Fame Hot Seat Quote: ‘F**king Impossible Buyout’

Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen isn’t worried one bit about getting fired.

The Cougars had a relatively disappointing 8-5 season that ended with a win in the Independence Bowl.

While the team got to eight wins, which isn’t terrible, there were plenty of frustrating moments. He infamously said he was “Tired of yelling at them. Tired of motivating them. Tired of all that crap” early in the season.

In case anyone was worried about whether or not Holgorsen thinks he’ll be fired if the Cougars stumble, he’s not at all. Not even a little bit.

“We won 20 games in two years. We won bowl games in back-to-back years. I have five years on my contract with a f*cking impossible buyout … So there ain’t no f*cking hot seat in my mind. There just ain’t,” Holgorsen told The Athletic when talking about potentially being on the hot seat.

Dana Holgorsen says he has a “f*cking impossible buyout.” (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Dana Holgorsen has some alpha energy.

This is honestly an awesome quote, and it’s what a lot of coaches probably privately think. It’s all about the buyout.

Holgorsen’s extension signed in 2022 is reportedly worth roughly an additional $18.2 million over four years to his original deal. While his specific buyout details aren’t available online, most major coaches have pretty much their whole deals guaranteed, especially one of his stature.

Dana Holgorsen doesn’t think he’s on the hot seat. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

That means Houston will have to write a massive check if it sends him packing. Clearly, he knows the school is writing that check.

Openly saying you have a “f*cking impossible buyout” is the definition of some alpha energy. You don’t like his record? That’s too damn bad because you can’t afford to fire him. Cougars fans will just have to deal with it.

Credit to Holgorsen for keeping it real.

Most coaches just engage in coach speak and sanitize things. Dana Holgorsen is out here dropping f-bombs like it’s no big deal.

People crave this kind of authenticity. Fans want an unfiltered look at the men leading their program, and Holgorsen is giving that to Houston fans.

He’s keeping it as real as possible.

Will Houston fire Dana Holgorsen? (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Now, he just needs to go out there and have a dominant 2023 campaign. If Dana Holgorsen does that, then his energy will really go through the roof.