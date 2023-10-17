NYC Doctor Fired For Celebrating Hamas Terrorists Murdering Israelis

Videos by OutKick

NYC doctor Dana Diab is out of a job after her appalling reaction to Hamas terrorists massacring Israelis.

Israel is in the opening stages of a massive war against Hamas after terrorists entered the country, killed more than 1,400 men, women and children and kidnapped roughly 200 people.

The civilized world and good people condemned the attack, but that’s not what Diab reportedly did. She took a different approach.

The IDF released shocking video of Hamas terrorists murdering innocent Israelis before being killed by security forces.



This is what idiots on college campuses rallying for Hamas support.



Don't look away. The world needs to see this evil. https://t.co/CmAdOyCJKN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 16, 2023

Dana Diab fired for post celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The Lenox Hill Hospital ER doctor captioned an Instagram video of the attack on the music festival, “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine,” according to the Daily Mail.

Apparently 260 mostly young people being shot and blown up is “getting a taste of their own medicine” in Diab’s mind. Now, she’s been fired, according to an X post from her employer Northwell Health.

You can see the announcement Diab is gone and what she posted in the tweet exchange below.

We're aware of offensive comments posted by a team member regarding the crisis in the Middle East & are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused. These views don't represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values. They are no longer with Northwell. — Northwell Health (@NorthwellHealth) October 17, 2023

Despite the fact Hamas murdered more than 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds, an Instagram page matching the one that shared the post is now covered with flags in support of Palestine.

Below is a screenshot of her current Instagram profile picture and bio. It’s unclear when all the flags were posted because it had a regular profile picture when The Jewish Voice shared the post.

Diab is out of a job after post celebrating Hamas attack.

There’s a debate to be had about whether or not this is an example of cancel culture or if it’s rational for a company to not want to employ someone celebrating a massacre.

What we do know for sure is the tide seems to be turning against the left in a way that’s pretty much never been seen before.

Cancel culture/consequences for speech almost exclusively targets the right. Riley Gaines can’t step on a college campus in support of women’s sports without facing threats and potential violence. Say the wrong pronoun and your life can be ruined.

Meanwhile, people rarely get in any trouble or face backlash for being on the extreme left. The attack in Israel has changed the status quo. Bill Ackman and other powerful business figures have rallied in support of not hiring pro-Hamas grads, there has been mass outrage about pro-Hamas celebrations in America, a New York University student lost a job offer after issuing a statement in defense of Hamas and Dana Diab has been shown the curb after sharing a post that appeared to celebrate the massacre of Israeli civilians.

Wisconsin students rallied to show support for Hamas terrorists after the murder of more than 1,200 Israelis. Students celebrated the massacre.



The university is now refusing to condemn people rallying in support of terrorists.



Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/CS1AsliHi0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 15, 2023

The pendulum was always bound to swing back, and we’re watching that happen in real time. Let me know your thoughts on Dana Diab losing her job at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.