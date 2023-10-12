CEOs Band Together To Not Hire Grads Who Supported Hamas Over Israel

Videos by OutKick

The Hamas-led terrorist attack in Israel this past Saturday has revealed much about the political left. Embodied by universities, where progressive students and academics have spent most of the past few days rushing to blame Israel for Hamas systematically murdering, raping and injuring civilians.

Student groups at institutions as diverse as Yale, Columbia, the University of Virginia and Harvard have openly celebrated the terrorist attacks, blaming the victims with the full support of extremist progressives like Rashida Tlaib.

And some corporate CEO’s, usually the first to signal allegiance to the far left, have apparently had enough.

Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, posted on X that in response to Harvard student groups issuing an open letter in support of Hamas, he wanted to see a list of names involved so as to avoid inadvertently hiring them.

I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023

Turns out, he has a lot of support for that view.

The CEO of salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen, Jonathan Newman, posted in support, saying he too “would like to know so I know never to hire these people.”

Another CEO from healthcare services company EasyHealth, responded, “Same.”

“Share the list, please. We’ll stay away,” said Ale Resnick from housing startup Belong.

Other executives from capital management companies, tech investors, marketing firms, construction companies and payment platforms all posted their support as well.

Good.

People march in support of Palestinians in New York on October 8, 2023 after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)

It’s Not Hard To Condemn Terrorism Against Israel

Despite there being a clear delineation in this situation between the evil of Hamas’ actions and Israel’s right to defend itself, many have issued bizarre, lukewarm statements to avoid offending progressives who hate Israel.

READ: ROBERT KRAFT RELEASES STATEMENT ON ISRAEL THAT DOESN’T MENTION ISRAEL OR HAMAS

Some on X and elsewhere have compared efforts to avoid hiring these college students to cancel culture. But there’s a vast difference between the left’s weaponization of its political preferences and supporting terrorism.

It’s obviously a difficult and charged debate between what should be acceptable from corporate employees, and the lines can often be frustratingly blurry. All too often, they veer far to the left; anything determined to be a “microaggression” by progressives is worthy of firing and condemnation.

The Call of Duty video game series being a prime example.

READ: CALL OF DUTY GOES FULL BUD LIGHT, CANCELS RELATIONSHIP WITH STREAMER WHO WANTS TO PROTECT KIDS

But the invasion of Israel by terrorists determined to murder civilians, children in their homes, teenagers at music festivals requires no such debate. It’s wrong. And we should say it’s wrong.

There’s no excuse for supporting Hamas’ abhorrent, soul-crushing actions. It’s a historic evil, akin to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but with a significantly higher proportional loss of life.

Those who refuse to acknowledge that deserve to understand that in this case, consequences are necessary.