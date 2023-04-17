Brewery Ruthlessly Trolls Dan Snyder Selling The Commanders

A Virginia brewery pulled an all-time troll move to celebrate Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders.

Dan Snyder has reportedly reached a deal to sell the team to Josh Harris for just north of $6 billion, according to multiple reports.

That means Snyder is leaving, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of the franchise who will be sad to see him go.

Daniel Snyder is selling the Washington Commanders. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

There’s one business that is definitely not sad, and is also using it as an opportunity to make a little money.

Old Ox Brewery in Loudoun County, VA has brewed up a “Bye Dan” IPA for customers to consume as Snyder packs his bags and leaves the NFL.

The can features a pig in a Washington colors and helmet.

Washington Commanders fans aren’t crying about Dan Snyder selling the team.

Sometimes, the start of a new era in sports can be an emotional time. A coach, player or owner leaving isn’t always a good thing.

When Nick Saban finally retires at Alabama, you’re going to see a large chunk of the state come to a grinding halt.

Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders For $6 Billion To 76ers Owner, Group That Includes Magic Johnson: REPORT

However, that’s definitely not what’s happening here. Not even close. After a long tenure of chaos and very little winning, Daniel Snyder is finally getting ready to exit stage left. How are people celebrating?

With a little “Bye Dan” IPA from Old Ox Brewery. There were also undoubtedly plenty of people crushing other beers as well.

It’s been a long time coming. There’s just no better way to celebrate some big (good in this case) news. The moment you hear the can crack, you know you’re in for a fun time.

Also, A+ can design. I’ve seen some really neat designs over the years, and slapping a fat pig on a can is simple and also excellent. Well done, Old Ox Brewery.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

