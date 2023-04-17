Brewery Ruthlessly Trolls Dan Snyder Selling The Commanders

Videos by OutKick

A Virginia brewery pulled an all-time troll move to celebrate Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders.

Dan Snyder has reportedly reached a deal to sell the team to Josh Harris for just north of $6 billion, according to multiple reports.

That means Snyder is leaving, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of the franchise who will be sad to see him go.

Daniel Snyder is selling the Washington Commanders. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

There’s one business that is definitely not sad, and is also using it as an opportunity to make a little money.

Old Ox Brewery in Loudoun County, VA has brewed up a “Bye Dan” IPA for customers to consume as Snyder packs his bags and leaves the NFL.

The can features a pig in a Washington colors and helmet.

Fresh off the presses/canning line, the folks at Old Ox Brewery want to say a big #ByeDan! Come grab a 4-pack today to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/y20CPivOUB — Old Ox Brewery (@OldOxBrewery) April 14, 2023

Washington Commanders fans aren’t crying about Dan Snyder selling the team.

Sometimes, the start of a new era in sports can be an emotional time. A coach, player or owner leaving isn’t always a good thing.

When Nick Saban finally retires at Alabama, you’re going to see a large chunk of the state come to a grinding halt.

However, that’s definitely not what’s happening here. Not even close. After a long tenure of chaos and very little winning, Daniel Snyder is finally getting ready to exit stage left. How are people celebrating?

With a little “Bye Dan” IPA from Old Ox Brewery. There were also undoubtedly plenty of people crushing other beers as well.

It’s been a long time coming. There’s just no better way to celebrate some big (good in this case) news. The moment you hear the can crack, you know you’re in for a fun time.

Also, A+ can design. I’ve seen some really neat designs over the years, and slapping a fat pig on a can is simple and also excellent. Well done, Old Ox Brewery.