Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders For $6 Billion To 76ers Owner, Group That Includes Magic Johnson: REPORT

The long, drawn-out soap opera between Dan Snyder and the NFL seems to be coming to an end. According to reports, Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris for $6 billion.

This is not the first time this group tried to buy an NFL team. Last June, the Harris-led group tried to buy the Denver Broncos. But, that sale ultimately went to Rob Walton and the Walton-Penner ownership group for $4.6 billion.

They finally get their NFL team, but at a very steep price. The $6 billion price tag is the largest in NFL history, besting that Broncos number by nearly 25%.

As I wrote previously, if that’s what the Washington Commanders are worth, just imagine the New England Patriots or Dallas Cowboys?

“The Commanders selling for that amount shows the value in owning an NFL franchise. The Washington Commanders aren’t exactly the top of the heap right now,” I wrote last month.

“They lost their longtime nickname, the Redskins, when the league forced them to change. That means the brand recognition has decreased. Plus, FedEx Field, the team’s home stadium, is terrible. There is no worse NFL stadium in the country.

“A recent survey of NFL players showed that the Commanders organization is the most poorly-viewed in the entire NFL.

“According to current players, ‘The Commanders received three F-minuses (training room, locker room and travel), and an F in treatment of families. They did get an A+ for strength coaches, but no other grade came in higher than a C+.’

“If that team is worth $6 billion, then there’s no telling what the next team sale might be worth.”

Who knows when the next NFL team might come up for sale. Though, after seeing that price tag, some owners might suddenly be considering a sale.